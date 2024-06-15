Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappe: Top players to watch out for in UEFA EURO 2024

The 17th edition of the European Championships, also known as UEFA Euro 2024, kicks off in Germany with the host nation taking on Scotland in a Group A fixture at the Munich Football Arena. The 24 participating teams have been divided into six groups of four, from where the top two directly make it to the playoff stages. The four best third-place finishers will also progress to the round of 16. The final is set to be staged at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on Sunday, July 14 2024.

The event will be graced by some of the best footballing talent in the world. Let’s have a look at the top stars of UEFA Euro 2024:

ß Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal

In what could be his international tournament for Portugal, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to sign off on a high.

The 2016 Euro winner has had a good season at Al Nassr scoring 35 goals and providing 11 assists in 31 league games this season. With 128 goals in 206 appearances for the national team so far, Ronaldo’s experience will be invaluable for the team. But, it remains to be seen if coach Roberto Martinez will start him every game.

Kylian Mbappe - France

His time in France might be coming to an end in league football, but the 25-year-old is leading a new generation of French stars looking for continental success for the first time in 24 years.

After a productive season in the league for Paris Saint-Germain, where he scored 27 goals in 29 league games, Mbappe will hope for redemption this time out, four years after his missed penalty helped Switzerland get a famous win in the Round of 16.

Luka Modric - Croatia

Leading a generation of Croatia stars who have managed deep runs into every international tournament, including a final appearance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Modric is set for one last hurrah.

The 38-year-old looks set to extend his stay at Spanish giant Real Madrid for another year and will look to inspire his teammates to success in the continental competition.

Toni Kroos - Germany

German midfielder will be playing the last match of his career on home soil during Euro 2024 after announcing his retirement from club football after spending a decade at Real Madrid. The 2014 World Cup winner has had a trophy laden career at Bayern Munich, Madrid and the national team and will be looking to add a Euro winners medal to his 2014 World Cup trophy before hanging up his boots.

Harry Kane - England

The beaten finalist in the previous edition of the European Championships, England and its young core will look to go one step further in Germany this year. Led by talismanic striker Harry Kane, the all-time leading goalscorer for the country, England has a chance to go all the way this time.

Kane has had an excellent debut season at Bayern Munich, bagging the European Golden Shoe with 36 goals this season despite enduring a trophy-less season in the German capital.

Top scorer(s) in each edition:

1960: Francois Heutte (France), Viktor Ponedelnik (USSR), Valentin Ivanov (USSR),

Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia), Milan Galic (Yugoslavia) - 2 goals

1964: Jesus Maria Pereda (Spain), Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Deszo Novak (Hungary) - 2 goals

1968: Dragan Dzajic (Yugoslavia) - 2 goals

1972: Gerd Muller (West Germany) - 4 goals

1976: Dieter Muller (West Germany) - 4 goals

1980: Klaus Allofs (West Germany) - 3 goals

1984: Michel Platini (France) - 9 goals

1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) - 5 goals

1992: Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany),

Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Tomas Brolin (Sweden) - 3 goals

1996: Alan Shearer (England) – 5 goals

2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milosevic (Yugoslavia) – 5 goals

2004: Milan Baros (Czech Republic) – 5 goals

2008: David Villa (Spain) – 4 goals

2012: Fernando Torres (Spain), Alan Dzagoev (Russia), Mario Gomez (Germany),

Mario Mandzukic (Croatia), Mario Balotelli (Italy), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 3 goals

2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) – 6 goals

2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – 5 goals

All time top scorers:

Player Country Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 14

Michel Platini France 9

Antoine Griezmann France 7

Alan Shearer England 7

Top stars who will miss out on EURO 2024:

n Erling Haaland (Norway)

n Marcus Rashford (England)

n Alexander Isak (Sweden)

n Gavi (Spain)

n Jack Grealish (England)

n Thibaut Courtois (Belgium),

n Serge Gnabry (Germany)

Oldest players at the European Championships:

Oldest Player - Gabor Kiraly (40 years and 86 days) - Hungary

Oldest outfield player - Lothar Matthäus (39 years and 91 days) - Germany

Oldest Scorer - Ivica Vastic (38 years and 257 days) - Austria

Oldest player at Euro 2024 - Pepe (Portugal)

Youngest players at the European Championships:

Youngest Player - Kacper Kozlowski (17 years and 246 days) - Poland

Youngest Scorer - Johan Vonlanthen (18 years and 141 days) - Switzerland

Youngest Player at Euro 2024 - Lamine Yamal (Spain)

