Euro 2024 Warm-up: Cristiano Ronaldo double helps Portugal beat Ireland

DUBLIN: Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice for Portugal as it comfortably beat the Republic of Ireland 3-0 on Tuesday in its final Euro 2024 warm-up friendly.

Joao Felix was also on target as Roberto Martinez’s side bounced back from a defeat by Croatia last week to build confidence for the tournament in Germany.

Ronaldo, 39, watched that match from the bench but started against Ireland in Aveiro and came close in the first half before dismantling the visitors in the second. Veteran defender Pepe, 41, set to become the oldest player ever to play at the Euros, also started.

Euro 2016 winners Portugal qualified with a 100 percent record but recent performances had allowed some doubts to creep in.

Felix broke the deadlock with a smart finish after a short corner routine in the 18th minute. Ronaldo almost made it two but his deflected free-kick struck the post.

The Al-Nassr striker appealed for a penalty after falling under pressure and then fired a decent opening straight at Caoimhin Kelleher towards the end of the first half.

Ronaldo did not have to wait much longer to score, pouncing soon after the break with a sublime effort curled into the top corner. The former Real Madrid marksman soon grabbed another after Diogo Jota found him well placed in the area.

Ronaldo netted a record-extending 130th international goal with another confident finish.

Euro 2024 begins on Friday and Portugal’s first match is against the Czech Republic on June 18, before facing Turkey and Georgia in Group F. Agencies

