Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick helps Al Nassr beat Abha 8-0 in Saudi Pro League

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo made it back-to-back hattricks for Al Nassr as he netted three goals and assisted two in the first half of his side’s 8-0 thumping of Abha in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Tuesday.

Ronaldo started the scoring with a freekick under the wall and doubled the lead ten minutes later with another freekick that went through a gap in the wall.

The 39-year-old then went on to assist his teammate and former Liverpool and Bayern Munich player Sadio Mane, before dinking the ball over the opposition keeper from far out to complete his 65th career hattrick.

Ronaldo currently leads the list of top scorers in this season of the Saudi Pro League with 29 goals, while Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic is in second with 22.

Despite the recent good form, Al Nassr is second in the table, 12 points behind league leader Al Hilal, and will next face Damac in the league. Agencies

