RIYADH: Al Nassr defeated a 10-men Al Tai 5-1 at home in the Saudi Pro League. The visitor lost Virjil Misidjan to a second yellow card in the first half and it never looked like an even contest since then.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 64th career hattrick, all three coming in the second half. Agencies

