Pep Guardiola praises Vincent Kompany ahead of rumoured Bayern Munich move

New Delhi: Following the rumors suggesting the arrival of Vincent Kompany in Bayern Munich, Pep Guardiola spoke nothing but heaps of praise for Kompany.

Bayern Munich has been scouring the depths of the managerial market and it appears as though their search is nearing completion with reports suggesting the Bavarian club may be close to securing Vincent Kompany’s signature. Vincent Kompany is a legend at Manchester City and played under Pep Guardiola during his twilight years.

“I’m happy with the link between Bayern and Vinnie. I have a huge opinion of Vinnie, doesn’t matter if he got relegated with Burnley. I have the highest opinion about his work, his personality, knowledge of the game, and the way he handles the media. I would love Bayern to take the best decision, they deserve it. I love that club. I’m in love with Bayern Munich for many, many reasons — especially the people there,” said Guardiola during his pre match press conference. Kompany joined Burnley in 2022 and led the Clarinets back to the Premier League in the subsequent season. His time in the league was disappointing as Burnley got relegated at the end of the 2023/24 season.

A jump from a relegated Burnley to Bayern Munich is something that is unheard of in football but the Spaniard trusts in Kompany to do a great job.

“Vincent Kompany will become a future Man City manager, mark my words. Yeah, it will happen for sure. You will call me when this is going to happen,” added the Spaniard. IANS

