Croatia Triumphs Over Colombia in Thrilling World Cup Warm-Up

NEW DELHI: Croatia secured a 2-1 win over Colombia in a World Cup warm-up match on Thursday, overturning an early deficit with goals from Luka Vuskovic and Igor Matanovic. Jhon Arias put Colombia ahead in the third minute, his deflected shot beating Croatian goalkeeper Ivica Ivusic after a smart back heel from Luis Suarez. Croatia responded three minutes later when Vuskovic scored a brilliant equaliser from outside the box, his shot bouncing off the post and into the net. Croatia completed the turnaround in the 42nd minute after Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas misjudged a high ball and Matanovic capitalised on the mistake, heading into the bottom corner. Colombia is drawn in Group K for the June 11 to July 19 World Cup in North America alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan and a playoff winner, while Croatia is in Group L with England, Ghana and Panama. Agencies

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