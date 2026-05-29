Crystal Palace Clinch First European Trophy as Mateta Strike Seals UEFA Conference League Glory

Leipzig: Crystal Palace beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the UEFA Conference League final to claim their first European trophy and give manager Oliver Glasner the perfect send-off in his final match in charge of the club. The result means Palace qualify for the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League. After a tense first-half, Jean-Philippe Mateta found the breakthrough in the 51st minute, right in front of the Palace end. It proved to be enough. The Eagles defending magnificently throughout the second-half to keep a clean sheet, winning a third trophy in the last year. IANS

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