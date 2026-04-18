Crystal Palace, Shakhtar Donetsk March into Conference League Semis

New Delhi: Crystal Palace and Shakhtar Donetsk avoided too much drama to make it to the UEFA Conference League semi-finals, while Strasbourg pulled off a sensational comeback and Rayo Vallecano rallied to come back from the brink in Athens.

Palace’s three-goal lead from the first leg ultimately proved too big for the Viola to overturn. Buoyed by a thumping Ismaila Sarr header in the 17th minute, the visitors seemed on course for a comfortable night in Florence until the home side struck either side of half-time.

Albert Gudmundsson made no mistake from the spot, while substitute Cher Ndour’s long-range strike cut the home deficit to two.

Palace held on despite a handful of half-chances for Fiorentina and two saves from Dean Henderson, setting up a semi-final showdown with Shakhtar, UEFA reports.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk after a first-leg 3-0 victory against AZ Alkmaar, pnay out 2-2 draw in the return leg to register 5-2 aggregate win. Leeroy Echteld had a complete change of personnel from his side’s Sunday Eredivisie starting line-up, but his youthful AZ line-up did not get the early goal they were hoping for and Shakhtar extended their aggregate advantage with an incisive thrust forward just before the hour, Kaua Elias slipping the ball through for Alisson Santana to finish.

Substitute Isak Jensen replied with a well-struck free-kick, and Matej Sín volleyed AZ in front on the night. However, Luca Meirelles’ neat finish from another break snuffed out any lingering comeback hope.

Elsewhere, AEK Athens fell agonisingly short of a major comeback as Isi Palazon’s goal sent Rayo into a maiden UEFA semi-final. IANS

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