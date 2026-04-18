Moisés Caicedo Signs New Deal with Chelsea FC

LONDON: Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has signed a contract extension until 2033, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The Ecuadorian signed an eight-year deal when he joined from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023 for a then British record transfer fee of 115 million pounds.

“I believe in this team, this club, and I know we’re going in the right direction. We’ve only just begun together,” Caicedo said in a statement.

“I want to win more trophies with Chelsea and give everything for this club and for the fans. We have enjoyed some great times together already, and my dream is to become a Chelsea legend, and I will work as hard as possible to make that happen,” he added. Agencies

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