Crystal Palace sign Chelsea defender Axel Disasi

London: Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has joined Crystal Palace on loan for the 2026/27 season, with the Premier League club confirming the move on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old centre-back will spend the remainder of the campaign at Selhurst Park after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea. Palace will be Disasi’s third loan destination since joining the West London club from AS Monaco in 2023.

Disasi began his senior career with Paris FC before moving to Reims, where he helped the club win the Ligue 2 title. His performances earned him a move to Monaco, where he spent three seasons and made 129 appearances across competitions.

He joined Chelsea in August 2023 and has since made more than 60 appearances for the club. During his time at Stamford Bridge, Disasi was part of the Chelsea squad that won the UEFA Conference League in the 2024/25 season.

The France international started Chelsea’s first eight matches in their successful Conference League campaign before finishing that season on loan at Aston Villa.

He subsequently joined West Ham United on loan for the second half of last season, starting 16 of their 17 matches in all competitions.

Palace chairman Steve Parish welcomed the arrival of the experienced defender and said the club was pleased to add a player of Disasi’s calibre to its squad. “We are pleased to welcome a defender of Axel’s experience and calibre to Palace for the season. I look forward to seeing him in action at Selhurst Park,” Parish said. (IANS)

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