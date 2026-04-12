CSK Register First Win; Samson’s 115, Mhatre’s 59 Down DC by 23 Runs

Chennai: Former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their first win in four matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Saturday night as the hosts beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

After scoring mammoth 212, CSK restricted the opponent at 189 runs in allotted overs. Opener Pathum Nissanka scored 41 runs from 24 balls, but middle order failed to maintain the momentum. Later, Tristan Stubbs fought lonely and struck 60 runs from 38 balls. Pacer Jamie Overton claimed 4 wickets for 18.

Earlier, Sanju Samson struck a sparkling unbeaten 115 off 56 balls, the first century of this season, while Ayush Mhatre slammed 59 off 36 deliveries as CSK posted 212/2 in their 20 overs.

Samson, the hero of India’s triumph in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, lit up Chepauk with his scintillating stroke-play, particularly through the off-side, to hit 15 fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 205.36. Apart from being the first wicketkeeper-batter to hit a century for CSK, Samson is also the second batter after KL Rahul to score a hundred for three different IPL teams – DC, RR, and now CSK.

He also shared a 113-run stand with Mhatre, who hit his second fifty of the season via three fours and four sixes, as CSK posted a commanding total. For DC, barring skipper Axar Patel taking a wicket, the rest of their bowlers had a forgetful night. Their fielding was also poor- Mhatre got a couple of reprieves and Samson was dropped on 52, which proved to be costly as the duo forged a 113-run stand.

Inserted into batting first, Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 61 runs in the Power-play. Samson was fluent from the outset, driving, cutting, and chipping with authority, while Gaikwad laboured to 18-ball 15 before falling to Axar Patel in the seventh over.

Mhatre joined Samson at the crease, and the duo regularly sent balls soaring over the boundary ropes and capitalised on sloppy fielding from DC. Mhatre, who got twin reprieves, was retired out in the 18th over after suffering a brief slowdown - a tactical move that brought Shivam Dube to the crease.

Samson, meanwhile, reached the three-figure mark with a flick off T. Natarajan and celebrated with a Padayappa-style salute that drew roars from the Chepauk crowd donning yellow, chanting his name loudly. Dube ensured the momentum stayed with CSK by chipping in with a brisk 20 off 10 balls, striking two fours and a six in the last two overs, and set a stiff chase for DC.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 212/2 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 115 not out, Ayush Mhatre 59; Axar Patel 1-39) beat Delhi Capitals 189/10 in 20 overs (Tristan Stubbs 60, Pathum Nissanka 41, Jamie Overton 4/18, Anshul Kamboj 3/35). Agencies

Also Read: Guwahati Outclass Lakhimpur to Lift Pulin Das U-14 Inter-District Cricket Trophy