Guwahati Outclass Lakhimpur to Lift Pulin Das U-14 Inter-District Cricket Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati emerged champion in the Pulin Das U-14 Inter-District Cricket Tournament, defeating Lakhimpur by an innings and 23 runs in the final at the ACA Cricket Academy Ground in North Guwahati today.

After bowling out Lakhimpur for just 94 in their first innings, Guwahati put up a commanding total of 298. Priyojit Choudhary led the charge with a nice 119 off 231 balls, hitting 15 boundaries. He was well supported by Tanveer Islam, who scored 66 off 68 balls with 10 fours, while Hriday Jyoti Kashyap contributed 35 off 62 balls, including four boundaries.

For Lakhimpur, Nitish Kumar Tayung was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 64 in 21.4 overs. Kabya Bikash Thengal claimed 2 for 25 in 13 overs, while Om Chetry also picked up 2 wickets for 49 runs in his 14 overs.

In their second innings, Lakhimpur showed some resistance but were eventually bowled out for 181. Om Chetry top-scored with a fighting 70 off 119 balls, striking 14 boundaries. Himanshu Das added 27 runs, while Arjun Barman chipped in with 21.

Guwahati’s bowlers maintained control, with Neerav Jain delivering an excellent spell to claim 5 for 54. Dhritiman Kumar took 2 for 32, and Hriday Jyoti Kashyap also impressed with the ball, picking up 2 for 44.

Individual Awards: Man of the Match (Final): Hriday Jyoti Kashyap (Guwahati). Best Bowler: Nitish Kumar Tayung (Lakhimpur). Best Batter: Jugal Kishore Kalita (Guwahati). Player of the Tournament: Nitish Kumar Tayung (Lakhimpur).

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