CSK Sign South African All-Rounder Dian Forrester as Injured Jamie Overton’s Replacement

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have picked Dian Forrester as Jamie Overton’s replacement after the latter was ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a right thigh injury.

Overton returned to England due to a right thigh injury. The seam-bowling all-rounder’s absence exacerbates CSK’s injury issues, which are already serious due to the unavailability of Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Ramakrishna Ghosh and the sidelining of MS Dhoni with a calf injury.

“Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have picked a player replacement for Jamie Overton, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a right thigh injury. Dian Forrester will join CSK for INR 75 lakh as a replacement for Overton. Forrester, an all-rounder from South Africa, made his debut in March 2026 against New Zealand and has featured in 5 international games, scoring 83 runs,” the IPL said in a statement on Thursday. IANS

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