CSK’s Ayush Mhatre ruled out of IPL 2026 with hamstring injury

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said on Tuesday that their top-order batter Ayush Mhatre had been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a hamstring injury during the team’s recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The franchise said that the top-order batter will require six to 12 weeks of rehab.

“Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. Ayush’s injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery,” CSK said in a statement. IANS

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