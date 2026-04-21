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Nick Kyrgios eyes comeback with Halle Open entry

Nick Kyrgios set for return at Halle in June, marking first singles event since January, organisers confirm.
Nick Kyrgios
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NEW DELHI: Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, who has not played a competitive singles match since January, will take part in this year’s Halle grasscourt tournament in June, organizers said on Monday.

The 30-year-old, who has struggled for years with a series of wrist and knee injuries, is a major crowd-puller but does not have a singles ranking at the moment. The Halle tournament is a traditional warm-up event for Wimbledon.

The Australian’s only singles match of the year was a straight-sets first-round loss to American Aleksandar Kovacevic in Brisbane in January. Agencies

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