Cummins Begins Bowling In The Nets Ahead Of Ashes Return

New Delhi: Australian Test captain Pat Cummins, who is racing against the clock to make a return for the Ashes, has begun bowling in nets as he continues to recover from the injury he sustained during the tour to the Caribbean in June.

Cummins was officially ruled out of the series opener against England in Perth, as the fast bowler continues his recovery from a lumbar bone stress injury in his back. Steve Smith will assume the role of captain for the first Test in Perth.

Head coach Andrew McDonald previously confirmed that Cummins will return to bowling this week. According to a Sky News Australia report, the pacer was bowling in the nets at NSW Cricket Central in Sydney Olympic Park, under the watchful eyes of key New South Wales staff.

Scott Boland would probably be the most sensible replacement for the fast bowler alongside regulars Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in Cummins’ absence. However, Australia’s squad for the opening Test is due to be announced next week. Cummins’ chances of playing in the second Test in Brisbane depend on how he performs in a four-week bowling block he must complete before returning.

However, if he misses out on the Brisbane Test and Australia take a 2-0 lead in the series, the decision might be to rest the star for the third Test in Adelaide to prevent rushing him if it’s too risky. Cummins has consistently troubled England over the years, claiming 91 wickets across the last four series combined and securing the top wicket-taking honours in the 2017-18, 2019, and 2021-22 series.

England hasn’t won an Ashes series since 2015. They haven’t won a Test in Australia since 2011. IANS

