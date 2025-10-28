Pat Cummins ruled out of first Ashes Test, Steve Smith to captain Australia

MELBOURNE: Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins will not be fit for the first Ashes Test in Perth next month and will be replaced as captain by Steve Smith, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

Cummins has been sidelined by a lower-back issue since July and was already a major doubt for the series opener against England, which starts on November 21.

CA said in a statement that Cummins had now resumed running and would be back bowling soon, offering hope the 32-year-old might be fit to take part in the second day-night Test in Brisbane from December 4.

While losing the captain and top fast bowler for the opening Test of a high-profile series, Australia has had plenty of time to make contingency plans as the nation has sweated on the fitness of Cummins.

Even if the squad for the series has not been announced yet, Scott Boland is almost certain to replace him in the bowling attack alongside Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc at Perth Stadium.

Boland has had infrequent opportunities at Test level over the years given Australia’s depth in the fast-bowling department, but he has more often than not produced when called upon.

The 36-year-old is particularly effective on Australia’s hard decks and has taken 62 wickets at an average of 16.53 in his 14 previous Tests.

Cummins has been an ever-present in the Australia side for Ashes clashes since his first Test against England in the 2017-18 series, helping Australia first win back and then retain the urn ever since.

Smith, who was sacked as captain in 2018 for his part in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, has led the team six times in the absence of Cummins since his rehabilitation.

Australia also plays Tests against England in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney around the New Year as it looks to retain the Ashes urn. Agencies

