Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon headline full-strength Australia squad for Bangladesh Test tour

Melbourne: Australia have named a full-strength Test side for the first time in a year after captain Pat Cummins, along with Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, were all named in the 13-strong squad for the two-game series against Bangladesh.

This will be Bangladesh’s first Test tour of Australia since 2003 with the first match scheduled to take place August 13-17, Marrara Stadium Darwin, followed by the second from August 22-26, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

Cummins is in line to play his first Test match since December last year. Spinner Lyon is set for his return after he missed much of the backend of Ashes tour against England due to a hamstring issue, with back-up pacer Scott Boland joined by all-rounders Beau Webster and Cameron Green. Hazlewood has missed significant time in recent years due to injuries. Hamstring and Achilles issues have been his latest concerns.

Selectors will have to face an agonising call over which of Hazlewood, Lyon or Boland to leave out for the series opener at Marrara Stadium.

Australia squad for Bangladesh Tests: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster. IANS

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