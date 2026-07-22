CRPF’s North Eastern Sector Hosts Inter-Battalion Table Tennis Tournament in Rani

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AZARA: The 175 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Rani, on Tuesday inaugurated the North Eastern sector inter-battalion (Administrative) Table Tennis Tournament 2026–27 at its headquarters.

The two-day tournament, being held from July 21 to 22, has been organised under the directions of the Inspector General, CRPF, North Eastern Sector.

A total of 12 teams are participating, representing the 10, 48, 67, 120, 128, 129, 136, 147, 156 and 175 Battalions, along with the Group Centres at Silchar and Guwahati.

The tournament was formally inaugurated by M. Mukund Mohan, Second-in-Command and Officiating Commandant of the 175 Battalion. Addressing the participants, he highlighted the importance of sportsmanship, discipline and team spirit, and encouraged all players to give their best during the competition.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Amit Sinha, Second-in-Command, Virat Kumar Singh, Deputy Commandant, Amit Joshi, Deputy Commandant, besides other officers and personnel of the battalion, who extended their encouragement to the participating players.

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