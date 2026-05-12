Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood rested as Marsh leads fresh-look Australia on Pakistan, Bangladesh tour

Melbourne: Experienced quicks Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will all sit out the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan and Bangladesh as Australia called up a host of fresh faces for the tour starting later this month.

Australia called up captain of their recent ICC Men’s Under 19 Cricket World Cup campaign Ollie Peake and uncapped all-rounder Liam Scott for the three matches against Pakistan that commence on May 30.

Mitchell Marsh will captain the Aussies in all white-ball fixtures against Pakistan and Bangladesh as the build up continues to next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, while there is no room for veteran all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the T20I squad as young batter Joel Davies earns a call-up for the T20Is against Bangladesh in June.

The pace duo Riley Meredith and Billy Stanlake among the players winning a recall for the Pakistan leg of the tour.

ODI captain Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc will not feature in either Pakistan or Bangladesh. After returning from respective injures during the ongoing Indian Premier League, the pace trio will now switch their focus to building up their red-ball workloads ahead of August’s two-Test home series against Bangladesh, as per cricket.com.au.

Players whose teams are likely to feature in the IPL playoffs will miss the three-match ODI series in Pakistan that gets underway on May 30, with the finals of lucrative Indian T20 tournament scheduled to run from May 26-31. IANS

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