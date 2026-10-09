Cummins Urges Australia to Embrace Test Cricket Grind Ahead of South Africa Series

DURBAN: Australia must become better at grinding out results in test cricket rather than relying on strong individual performances, captain Pat Cummins said on Thursday ahead of the series opener against South Africa.

The first Test begins at Kingsmead on Friday and conditions are expected to fluctuate on what is often described as a tricky wicket, and Australia has to be ready to handle any ebb and flow, he told a press conference.

“For the batsmen and for the bowling group as well, getting into that grind is important. We haven’t played too many of those kinds of test matches in the last few years, particularly in Australia,” he said.

“They’ve been quite fast-paced. A lot of our success has come off big moments, be it a Travis Head century or Starcy (fast bowler Mitchell Starc) running through the top order, but I think we’ve got to get a little bit better, and we can get a bit better getting into the grind.

“It might not be the glamorous stuff, but it’s that grinding out of sessions, not these whirlwind innings at times. Whatever tempo gets thrown at us or what the game needs, we must make sure we match that,” he added.

Australia’s last Test against Bangladesh in August was completed inside two days, as were two of the five tests in the Ashes series against England, played in Australia between last November and January.

Australia delayed announcing its team, in contrast to South Africa, whose captain Temba Bavuma had earlier revealed his side’s line-up.

“We don’t know our team at this stage; the selectors will come down here and we’ll just want to have one more look at the ground,” Cummins explained.

“We’re trying to work out what we think is the best batting line-up for these conditions. Obviously, Cam Green’s out and Josh Inglis isn’t here as well.

“So that’s a couple of changes that we’ve got to match up. What are the conditions going to throw at us We’ve got a full squad. Everyone brings something a little bit different and it’s just trying to work out what we think the best combinations are,” he added. Agencies

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