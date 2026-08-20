Harry Brook reclaims No. 1 ICC Test ranking as Travis Head slips after Bangladesh defeat

Dubai: England batter Harry Brook reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, dethroning Australia opener Travis Head, who dropped down the list following his low scores in the first match of the ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh. Bangladesh produced a superb team performance to defeat Australia by nine wickets in the opening match of their two-match series in Darwin. It is the fourth stint at the top for Brook, who first achieved the number one position in December 2024. Joe Root (second) and Steve Smith (third) have also overtaken Head, who could only manage scores of 22 and 17 in Darwin. Smith scored 71 and 44 to move up to third position.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who struck an excellent innings of 84 in the first innings to help setup the victory, shot up nine places to reach a career-best 20th position.

Shanto moved above the likes of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and compatriot Liton Das. His tally of 659 rating points is the sixth highest for a batter from his country. IANS

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