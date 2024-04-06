Dame Valerie Adams named International Event Ambassador for World 10k Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Dame Valerie Adams, the iconic shot putter, a four-time World Champion and two-time Olympic medallist has been named the International Event Ambassador for the 16th edition of the World 10K Bengaluru road running competition to be held on April 28.

The 39-year-old from New Zealand is arguably the most successful female shot putter of all time. Across her five appearances in the Olympics, she has won two gold medals (in 2008, and 2012), a silver (in 2016) and a bronze medal (in 2020).

Notably, Valerie also boasts an impressive record of four consecutive gold medals in the World Championships, as well as being a four-time world indoor champion and a three-time Commonwealth Games winner.

Speaking on her association with the 16th edition of the World 10K Bengaluru, Valerie said, “The power of sports to unite us for a greater purpose is truly remarkable. I am thrilled to participate in the Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru, an event that embodies this spirit of unity and community. The increasing enthusiasm for running in India is both motivating and inspiring, and I am excited to witness the boundless energy and passion that participants will bring to the race.”

Among her other accolades, the New Zealander is only the third woman to win world championships at youth, junior, and senior levels. She is also the first woman to win four consecutive individual titles at the WA World Championships. In 2014 Valerie was honoured with the IAAF World Athlete of the Year title. IANS

