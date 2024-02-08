Indian Super League (ISL): Bengaluru FC climb to sixth spot beat Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC sealed a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC as the Southern Derby titled in favour of the Blues at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Wednesday.

A second-half strike by Ryan Williams was enough for Gerard Zaragoza and his side to triumph over the visitors in a clash that they dominated from the offset, and held an upper hand to a greater extent than suggested by the scoreline.

Williams tackled thrice, crossed five times, and created one goal-scoring opportunity, in addition to completing 14 of his 17 attempted passes. However, his calm-headedness inside the box was laudable as he beat Majumder with a sweet strike to secure three points for the home team.

Bengaluru FC will play Jamshedpur FC on February 11, whereas Chennaiyin FC will be clashing against Kerala Blasters FC on February 16 for their forthcoming fixture. IANS

