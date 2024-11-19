Daniel Vettori to leave Perth Test coaching duty for Indian Premier League mega auction

Perth: Australia bowling coach Daniel Vettori will leave the team during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India, starting on November 22 in Perth, to attend the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Vettori will attend the two-day auction proceedings in Jeddah on November 24 and 25 as Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach. “We are very supportive of Dan’s role as Head Coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dan will complete final preparation for the first Test before attending the IPL auction. He will then be with team for the remainder of the Border Gavaskar Trophy,” said a statement from the Australian team spokesperson.

Apart from Vettori, it is also believed that former Australia players Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, who are contracted with Channel Seven as commentators for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, are also set to miss part of the first Test to attend the IPL 2025 mega auction as head coaches of Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants respectively.

Vettori has been Australia’s bowling coach across formats since 2022, but has held roles in franchise cricket. Apart from being SRH head coach in the IPL, Vettori is also the head coach of the Birmingham Phoenix side in the Hundred. IANS

Also Read: Two Assam cricketers Mukhtar Hussain and Sumit Ghadigaonkar in Indian Premier League (IPL) auction

Also Watch: