Two Assam cricketers Mukhtar Hussain and Sumit Ghadigaonkar in Indian Premier League (IPL) auction

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Two cricketers from Assam, Mukhtar Hussain and Sumit Ghadigaonkar, have been shortlisted for the upcoming IPL auction to be held in Jeddah from November 24. Both players have a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Out of 11 players from Assam who registered for the auction, these two made it to the final list of cricketers eligible for bidding this season. The IPL 2025 mega auction will feature a total of 574 players, including 366 Indians and 208 overseas players.

