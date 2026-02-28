Daniil Medvedev to Face Tallon Griekspoor in Dubai Final

DUBAI: Daniil Medvedev is one victory away from repeating a title run for the first time in his career after he booked his place in the Dubai final with a 6-4, 6-2 win over top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday. He will face Tallon Griekspoor in the final who beat 5th seed Andrey Rublev 7-5, 7-6 in the second semifinal.

Medvedev, a former world No. 1, has 22 career titles but has never won the same tournament twice.

The former US Open champion has a chance to change that in the final on Saturday in Dubai, where he lifted the trophy in 2023.

