Daria Kasatkina Clinches Maiden Grass-Court Title at Eastbourne International

Eastbourne: Daria Kasatkina won her first grass-court title by defeating Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-4 to win the Eastbourne International on Saturday a year after losing in the final of the WTA Tour event.

Victory saw the sixth-seeded Russian go one better on England’s south coast after she was beaten in the 2023 showpiece match at Devonshire Park by Madison Keys -- who lost to Fernandez in the semi-finals of this year’s Wimbledon warm-up event.

In defeating former US Open finalist Fernandez, world number 14 Kasatkina won her seventh career title and first since 2022 following three previous defeats in finals this season for the 27-year-old. Agencies

