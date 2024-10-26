Darren Lehmann appointed coach of Northamptonshire on two-year contract

Northampton: Northamptonshire have appointed Darren Lehmann as head coach on a two-year contract, set to begin in February 2025.

Lehmann coached Australia to two Ashes victories and guided the team to triumph in the 2015 ODI World Cup. Lehmann also led Deccan Chargers to an IPL title in 2009, secured a Big Bash win with Brisbane Heat in 2012-13, and contributed to Queensland’s Sheffield Shield victory in 2011-12.

The Australian great accumulated 13,635 runs in the Sheffield Shield—the most in the competition’s history—and hit the winning runs in the 1999 ODI World Cup final.

Northamptonshire CEO Ray Payne expressed excitement over Lehmann’s appointment, praising his expertise, leadership, and vision for the club. “We’re thrilled to welcome Darren. His reputation, skills, and track record are unmatched. His philosophy aligns perfectly with our ambitions,” Payne remarked. “With Darren at the helm for the men’s team and David Ripley guiding the Steelbacks Women, Northamptonshire Cricket is positioned for growth and success across the board.” IANS

