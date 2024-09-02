Deepti, Jemimah, Shikha, Yastika, Hemalatha find teams in Women's Big Bash League (WBBL)

New Delhi: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia and Dayalan Hemalatha have found teams in the second WBBL overseas draft held on Sunday.

The five players join Smriti Mandhana, who already signed a pre-draft deal with Adelaide Strikers, as the Indian players to participate in tenth season of the WBBL. Overall, six Indian players will feature in the WBBL, the most for an edition of the tournament.

Jemimah and Deepti were amongst the major picks in the first round of the draft. Entering as seventh pick in first round, Jemimah was picked by Brisbane Heat, marking her reunion with her WPL and WCPL team-mate Jess Jonassen. IANS

