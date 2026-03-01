Daryl Mitchell, Sobhana Mostary Clinch ICC Player of the Month Honors

Dubai: Daryl Mitchell and Sobhana Mostary were named ICC Men’s Player of the Month award after powering New Zealand to a stirring ODI series win in India, while Mostary’s prolific run at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.

Mitchell was awarded the Player of the Month trophy for November 2022, having surpassed India’s Suryakumar Yadav and England’s Joe Root as nominees for the award. Mitchell starred in the 50-over series of New Zealand’s tour of India, where he contributed significantly to his team’s success in ODIs. Agencies

