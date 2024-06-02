Dasun Shanaka shines in Sri Lanka’s scrappy win over Ireland in T20 World Cup warm-up

NEW YORK: Dasun Shanaka produced a solid all-round performance, including bowling figures of 4/23, as former champions Sri Lanka overcame some jittery moments to down Ireland by 41 runs in its T20 World Cup warm-up game here. Put in to bat at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground here on Friday, Sri Lanka saw its batting misfire in the initial phases of the game. It lost half of its side for 82 runs in 11 overs before managing to post a respectable 163/8. All-rounders Wanindu Hasaranga (26), Angelo Mathews (32), and Shanaka (23) fired up the proceedings down the order to take them to a competitive total.

In reply, quick-fire knocks from Paul Stirling (21) and George Dockrell (17) were the bright spots in the initial stages of the Irish chase, but former skipper Shanaka swung the momentum with his medium pace bowling as Ireland were bowled out for 122 in 18.2 overs.

Sri Lanka will face South Africa in its opening match in New York on Monday, while Ireland will be up against India on Wednesday. Agencies

