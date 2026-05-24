David Alaba to leave Real Madrid after five trophy-laden years

MADRID: Austrian defender David Alaba will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season when his contract expires, the club said on Friday. The 33-year-old has been in the Spanish capital for five years after joining from Bayern Munich, but serious injury problems have stopped him from playing consistently. Alaba won 11 trophies including two Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles, playing 131 times for the club.

“Real Madrid wishes to express its gratitude and all its affection to a player who has been part of a team that has marked one of the most successful periods in our history,” said Madrid in a statement.

Alaba, like right-back Dani Carvajal and departing coach Alvaro Arbeloa, can say goodbye to the club’s supporters on Saturday in Madrid’s final league match of the season, at home against Athletic Bilbao.

The centre-back, who has not yet announced his next destination, will captain Austria at the World Cup this summer. Agencies

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