David Payne Ruled Out of IPL 2026 with Ankle Injury

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been dealt a major blow amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as their fast bowler David Payne has been ruled out of the remaining season due to an ankle injury.

“David Payne has been ruled out of TATA IPL 2026 after sustaining an ankle injury. Wishing him a speedy recovery,” Franchise wrote on X, confirming his exit. However, the team has not announced his replacement.

Payne, who has played only one ODI for England, having mostly played domestic cricket, was unsold at the IPL 2026 Auction, but he got the opportunity after being named the injury replacement for Australian pacer Jack Edwards in the SRH squad ahead of the season. IANS

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