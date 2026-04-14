IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan leads from front as debut duo Praful & Sakib seal SRH’s dominant 57-run triumph

Hyderabad: An explosive 91 by skipper Ishan Kishan and four-wicket hauls from debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 57 runs in IPL tie at Hyderabad on Monday.

Put to bat first, SRH posted 216/6, largely powered by skipper Ishan (91 in 44 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) and cameos from Heinrich Klaasen (40 in 26 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (28 in 13 balls, with four boundaries).

During the chase of 217 runs, RR’s top-order was ripped apart in the first-over by debutant Praful (4/34 in four overs), and RR were left hopeless at 9/5. Donovan Ferreira (69 in 44 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (45 in 32 balls, with five fours) did put a century stand for net-run-rate’s sake, but RR was bundled out for 159, with some late support by Sakib (4/24).

With this win, RR’s four-match win streak is broken, and SRH have their second win to their name alongside three losses. RR have suffered their first loss but sit at the top of the table, while SRH has jumped to fourth place with two wins and three losses.

During the run-chase of 217, debutant Praful Hinge sent shockwaves by sending back Vaibhav Suryavanshi for a golden duck and removing Dhruv Jurel (0) and Lhuan Dre Pretorious (0) in the same over, reducing RR to 1/3 in the first over. In the next over, another debutant, Sakib Hussain, got Yashasvi Jaiswal for just one run, while in the third, Praful came back to clean up RR skipper Riyan Parag for a six-ball 4. RR sunk to 9/5 in three overs.

Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira joined forces at the crease to salvage something despite this early collapse. The duo collected boundaries against the debutants, taking RR to 40/5 by six overs. At the end of 10 overs, RR were 70/5, with Jadeja (27*) and Donovan (31*) unbeaten.

Donovan continued to find runs, smoking Shivang Kumar for a four and a six in the 11th over and belting Harsh for two fours and a six in the 12th over, bringing up his half-century in 31 balls, with six fours and two sixes. RR also reached the 100-run mark in 12.2 overs.

The 118-run stand was ended by Sakib, with Donovan perishing for 44-ball 69 after getting cleaned by Sakib, with his knock having seven fours and three sixes. RR was 127/6 in 15 overs. Jadeja soon followed, removed by Eshan for 32-ball 45, with five fours. RR were 129/7 in 15.3 overs.

Sakib removed Jofra Archer (2) and Ravi Bishnoi (0) in the 17th over, and RR sank to 140/9 in 17 overs. RR were eventually bundled out for 159 in 19 overs.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 216/6 (Ishan Kishan 91, Heinrich Klaasen 40, Jofra Archer 2/37) beat RR: 159 (Donovan Ferreira 69, Ravindra Jadeja 45, Sakib Hussain 4/24). (ANI)

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