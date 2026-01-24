David Warner Commits to Another BBL Season with Sydney Thunder

Sydney: Former Australian opener David Warner has signed a one-year extension with Sydney Thunder, the Big Bash League (BBL) club said on Friday.

After leading the Thunder to the BBL Final last season, Warner’s side crashed back to earth in BBL 15 as they finished bottom of the table with just two wins.

The 39-year-old finished BBL 15 as league’s leading run-scorer with 433 runs at a strike rate of 154, despite missing two matches due to injury. His standout season also earned him a second consecutive Team of the Tournament selection, once again named captain.

The former Australian Test opener has 1,139 BBL career runs to his name and eager to add to that tally next season.

“I’m really excited to commit to another season with Thunder,” Warner said. IANS

