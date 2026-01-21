Nathan Ellis ruled out of Hobart’s BBL Knockout clash

Hobart: Hobart Hurricanes have been dealt a significant setback ahead of their BBL Knockout clash with Melbourne Stars, with skipper Nathan Ellis sidelined for the crucial encounter. The Hurricanes confirmed Ellis sustained an injury during their match against the Brisbane Heat, though the exact details were not disclosed. The club added that his status for the rest of the finals series will be assessed in the coming days.

“The Hurricanes squad for the Knockout sees two changes from their match against the Heat. Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis will miss the Knockout following an injury sustained against the Heat. His availability for the remainder of the Finals will be determined over the coming days,” the team said in a statement. IANS

