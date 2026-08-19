David Warner convicted in Sydney drink-driving case, fined AUD 1500

Sydney: Former Australia opener David Warner has been convicted in the drink-driving case in a Sydney court and will need an interlock device to drive a vehicle. The 39-year-old was also fined AUD 1500 for mid-range drink-driving after he tried to switch seats with a passenger when approaching a random breath-testing site on Easter Sunday.

The former Test opener was charged with mid-range drink driving after blowing more than twice the legal limit in a random breath test after he stopped short of a roadside test in Sydney’s east on April 5.

Last month, Warner pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge in a Sydney court. The incident unfolded when on April 5, also Easter Sunday, Warner, behind the wheel of a van, drew attention after stopping short of a random breath-testing site. IANS

Also Read: Shaurya Bhattacharya shoots 68 to lead Kolar Open