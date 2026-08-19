Shaurya Bhattacharya shoots 68 to lead Kolar Open

Kolar: Shaurya Bhattacharya carded a four-under 68 to take a one-shot lead in the opening round of the second edition of the INR 1 crore Kolar Open, being played at the ZION Hills Golf County in Kolar near Bengaluru. The 23-year-old from Delhi, a two-time winner on the DP World PGTI and currently 16th in the season rankings, made an eagle and four birdies against two bogeys to move to the top of the leaderboard.

Bhattacharya began with a par before his round came alive on the par-five second, where he chipped in for eagle. He followed that with a bunker shot to about two feet for birdie on the third and chipped to within a foot on the fourth, moving to four-under through his opening four holes. IANS

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