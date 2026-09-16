David Warner joins Kathmandu Gorkhas for Nepal Premier League Season 3

New Delhi: Former Australian batter David Warner has joined Kathmandu Gorkhas to play in Nepal Premier League season 3, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

“Hi everyone, I am really excited to be coming to Nepal and joining the Kathmandu Gorkhas squad. I know it has been an incredibly difficult time for so many, and I hope that the NPL could bring some joy and give people something to come together,” Warner said in the video posted by the NPL franchise.

“I have heard so much about the passion and the fans. I can’t wait to experience it all. I can’t wait to meet you and get out there and be with my team. Three cities, one soul, one team and one dream. Ayo Gorkhali!” Warner concluded in his video address. IANS

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