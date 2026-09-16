Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is with side strain

New Delhi: India wrist-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against Afghanistan, to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, after suffering a fresh injury. The recent setback also leaves in doubt Chakaravarthy’s availability for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

Chakaravarthy, 35, picked up the latest injury during India’s seven-wicket victory in the series opener on Sunday, where he picked up 1-16 in his four overs. “Yes, Varun is ruled out of the series against Afghanistan. Scans have confirmed that he’s picked up a side strain. It remains to be seen when he’s asked to report to the CoE,” said a source familiar with the matter to IANS on Monday.

Chakravarthy was making his comeback to the Indian team after recovering from a hamstring injury, which he picked up on tour of England, at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. That injury forced him to miss the T20I tour of Zimbabwe in July. He previously suffered a hairline fracture in his left foot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders. IANS

Also Read: Indian Kabaddi Teams Receive Warm Send-Off Ahead of 2026 Asian Games