David Warner surpasses Aaron Finch to become Australia’s highest run-scorer in T20Is

Bridgetown: Opener David Warner surpassed former captain Aaron Finch to become the most run-scorer for Australia in the T20Is. Warner, playing his final T20 World Cup, achieved the feat in their opening match against Oman. He played a knock of 56 off 51 including six fours and a six to leapfrog his former batting partner. In 104 matches for Australia, Warner has scored 3,155 runs at an average of 33.92. He also smashed 27 half-centuries and a century in the T20Is so far. On the other hand, Finch had accumulated 3120 runs in 103 matches including 19 fifties and two centuries. Agencies

Also Read: T20 World Cup: David Warner is ‘natural winner’ you want to have in team, feels Ricky Ponting

Also Watch: