Davis Cup: Britain beat Norway

LONDON: Britain secured its place in the final round of Davis Cup qualifying after Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool won the doubles on Friday to seal a 3-0 win over Norway.

Wimbledon champions Cash and Glasspool beat Norwegian pair Nicolai Budkov Kjaer and Viktor Durasovic 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7/5) to send Britain through to the next round in September.

“It means the world to get our first point and win the tie for GB,” said Cash, ”We were ready for everything, we never take for granted that a match is going to be easy and we’re happy to get it across the line.”

Britain surged into a 2-0 lead on Thursday as Jack Draper made a triumphant return from an arm injury before Cameron Norrie won the second singles rubber in Oslo.

Host Norway was without its top player Casper Ruud, who pulled out of the tie to spend time with his partner and newborn child.

“We’ve done a really good job and played some really good tennis,” said Draper. “Bit different with Casper not playing, but we’ve done our job.”

Britain will face either Australia or Ecuador for a place in November’s eight-team Davis Cup Finals. Agencies

