IOC President Coventry Meets US VP Vance at Italy's Winter Games

NEW DELHI: The International Olympic Committee described the presence of U.S. Vice President JD Vance at Italy’s Winter Games as a great sign of the country’s commitment to the Olympic movement, noting that Vance had met the IOC’s new boss for the first time.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry has been looking forward to such a top-level meeting with the Trump administration since taking over in June. Some IOC insiders had been wondering when such a meeting would take place, with preparations already well advanced for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics. Agencies

