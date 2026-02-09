Davis Cup: Germany breezes past Peru; Croatia beat Denmark

NEW DELHI: Germany powered through the first round of Davis Cup qualifying on Saturday night with a 4-0 victory over Peru, while Croatia fought past Denmark with a 3-1 win.

Despite missing national No. 1 Alexander Zverev in Duesseldorf, Germany held an overnight 2-0 lead in the tie thanks to Yannick Hanfmann and Jan-Lennard Struff.

The doubles duo of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz wrapped up Germany’s spot in round two of qualifying with a 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 over Ignacio Buse and Arklon Huertas del Pino. World No. 196 Justin Engel, aged 18, then defeated Gonzalo Bueno 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), ret. with the final singles tie not being played.

Dino Prizmic secured the decisive win 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/2) against Elmer Moeller as Croatia beat Denmark 3-1. Agencies

