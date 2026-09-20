Davis Cup: India’s Final 8 dream ends as Korea script historic breakthrough

Seoul: India’s hopes of becoming the first Asian nation to reach the Davis Cup Final 8 under the competition’s revamped format were dashed on Saturday as Korea secured a 3-1 victory in the Qualifier Round 2 tie in Seoul.

India entered the tie with an opportunity to create history after defeating the Netherlands earlier this year, but found themselves in a difficult position after losing both opening singles. The visitors briefly kept the contest alive through a determined doubles performance before Korea closed out the tie in the fourth rubber.

Dhakshineswar Suresh and N Sriram Balaji gave India a lifeline with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over the Korean pair. The Indian duo responded strongly after dropping the second set, holding their nerve in a tense decider and securing the break that put them in position to serve for the match.

With India needing to win both remaining singles, the pressure shifted to Sumit Nagal. But Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon produced a commanding performance in the decisive reverse singles, leaving the Indian no room to launch the sort of comeback he is known for.

Kwon seized control early and raced through the opening set 6-1. Nagal attempted to stay in the contest in the second, but the Korean continued to dictate the exchanges and eventually completed a 6-2 win, sealing Korea’s passage to the Davis Cup knockout stage.

The defeat ended what had been a promising campaign for India and ensured the country would have to wait longer for a first appearance in the Final 8 of the new-look Davis Cup.

Korea, meanwhile, secured a landmark result for Asian tennis, becoming the first team from the continent to qualify for the knockout stage since the tournament adopted its current format.

India’s doubles victory had offered a glimpse of a possible turnaround. Suresh and Balaji attacked from the outset, repeatedly putting pressure on the Korean serve and taking the opening set. Korea responded by tightening up in the second, but India regained their composure when it mattered most in the decider.

The breakthrough came late in the third set when India finally broke the Korean serve, allowing Balaji to serve for the match. The pair held their nerve to complete the comeback and keep India’s hopes alive.

Those hopes, however, lasted only one more rubber. India will now compete in the Qualifier Round 1 in 2027. The Seoul tie could also mark the end of Rohit Rajpal’s tenure as captain, with his current contract running until December 2026 and no extension announced yet. IANS

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