PM Modi hails Indian athletes as 20th Asian Games open in Aichi-Nagoya

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent as the 20th Asian Games officially commenced, saying the country is proud of the athletes for their hard work, dedication and determination.

“As the Asian Games commence in Aichi-Nagoya, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Each athlete has worked incredibly hard and shown remarkable dedication and determination. India is proud of them. May they give their best, play well and shine!” PM Modi wrote in a post on X. IANS

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