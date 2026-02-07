Dedicate this win to Smriti as she went through a lot in last few months: Shreyanka

Vadodara: Royal Challengers Bengaluru off-spin bowling all-rounder Shreyanka Patil said their Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 triumph was ‘very special’ and dedicated the victory to skipper Smriti Mandhana, citing challenges the skipper faced in the last few months.

RCB’s six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara sealed their second WPL crown, with Smriti’s 87 and Georgia Voll’s 79 forming the backbone of the chase. “Would love to mention three people - number one, Smriti, because she has gone through a lot in the last couple of months. Would love to dedicate this win to her.

“Malo and Anya. Today is Anya’s son’s birthday - first year. And again, Malo - first time he’s the head coach and it’s a special win for all of us,” said Shreyanka to broadcasters after the title win was sealed.

Shreyanka, who returned to the side this season after missing last year due to a shin injury, said the triumph was particularly meaningful. “Very special for me. My comeback WPL season. Couldn’t have asked for more. Lovely crowd here - supported us throughout, no matter what. 200 on the board, but they had that faith and belief in us.

“I thank each and every member who has come out and supported us. Also, the people watching us in Bangalore and Karnataka would like to say big thanks to you guys,” she said.

She added that the positive atmosphere in the dugout had been crucial in chasing down 204. “After the first innings got over, me and Aru (Arundhati Reddy) and I were walking towards the dugout and were like ‘we’re going to pull this off’. We had that very positive environment in the dugout. That’s how the dugout has been throughout the season. We win, we lose, we never stop smiling,” said Shreyanka. IANS

