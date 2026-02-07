Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia interacts with journalists from Karnataka

SHILLONG: Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command (EAC), interacted with a delegation of senior journalists from Karnataka as part of the Inter-State Media Outreach Initiative organized by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The interaction aimed to enhance awareness and understanding of the Indian Air Force’s strategic role, operational preparedness, and communication framework in the Eastern sector.

As part of the programme, a detailed presentation was delivered outlining the strategic significance of the Eastern Air Command, its role in ensuring air superiority in the eastern sector, and its vital contribution to national security, with emphasis on operational preparedness, rapid response capability, and coordination with other arms of the Armed Forces. The presentation also highlighted the challenges posed by the difficult terrain and diverse weather conditions in the Eastern zone, which demand meticulous planning and specialized operational strategies.

During the interaction, Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia underscored the importance of effective strategic communication in fostering public trust, countering misinformation, and strengthening transparency while safeguarding operational security.

The visiting journalists were briefed on the evolving security dynamics in the Eastern region and the Indian Air Force’s continued focus on maintaining a high state of operational readiness despite the challenges of terrain and environmental conditions. An interactive session followed, enabling the journalists to engage directly with senior IAF officials and gain first-hand insights into the operational ethos, strategic priorities, and media outreach initiatives of the Indian Air Force.

The interaction reaffirmed the Indian Air Force’s commitment to constructive engagement with the media and highlighted the role of informed and responsible journalism in enhancing public understanding of national defence and security matters. (PIB)

