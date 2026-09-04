Deepak Hooda returns to Baroda domestic team after five-year absence

New Delhi: Batting all-rounder Deepak Hooda is set to play again for his home state, Baroda, in the ongoing domestic season, five years after leaving the team following a feud with skipper Krunal Pandya, a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder.

Hooda, 31, had left Baroda and moved to Rajasthan after being suspended by the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for indiscipline, following a storm-out from the team hotel and bio-bubble on the eve of Baroda’s first game in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, during which he alleged verbal abuse and bullying by Pandya in a practice session.

BCA Chief Executive Officer Snehal Parikh confirmed on Thursday that all past grievances between Hooda, Pandya and the association. “Yes, Deepak is going to play for Baroda again in domestic cricket. He got everything from Baroda and is now back to play for us once again. I would say there were no issues. But if there were issues, I believe they have been sorted now,” he said to IANS.

Hooda, who also bowls handy off-spin, has represented India in 10 ODIs and 21 T20Is, bringing significant experience back to the Baroda side. In the IPL, Hooda has played for Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. So far, Hooda has scored 4,267 first-class runs at an average of 45.39, including 14 centuries, alongside nearly 3,972 runs in T20 cricket and 3340 runs in List A cricket.

“The best thing is, our local boy is coming back home. We are very happy for the home coming of our own boy and glad to have him back. He made his Ranji Trophy debut for us and he’s the second player after me to score a century in the first game,” added Parikh. IANS

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